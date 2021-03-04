The University of Lagos has distanced itself from reports claiming it has released cut off marks for placement of candidates for the 2021/2022 academic session.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez and issued to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

Recall that the institution, which conducted its Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (PUTME) online from Feb.15 to Feb. 23, had since released results of candidates.

The institution’s maiden online Post UTME had candidates participating from their respective places of domicile worldwide, in compliance with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol

”The attention of the university of Lagos has been drawn to a website‘s publication that claims that the institution has released cut off marks online for placements of candidates for the 2021/2022 academic session.

”It even went ahead to attribute the release of the supposed cut off marks to the school management, noting that the cut off marks were for all courses and Departments of the university.

”The university management wishes to inform prospective students and the general public that the piece of information released by the website is false, malicious, misleading, and grossly inaccurate.

”We wish to state categorically that it did not emanate from this institution.

”Members of the general public are therefore advised to make recourse only to the official communication channels of the university; www.unilag.edu.ng.

”They could also check out the institution’s various social media accounts, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, for the purpose of accurate information about 2020/2021 admissions,” the registrar stated.

He warned that anyone who interacts outside any of the institution’s approved communication medium does so at his or her own risk. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.