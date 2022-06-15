UniJos vet hospital inferno, huge loss to veterinary profession – Association

By Felicia Imohimi

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has expressed sadness over the June 9 inferno at the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

It said the incident was a huge loss to the veterinary profession and the entire nation.

The association said this in a statement by Dr Gloria Daminabo, the association’s Spokesperson.

NAN recalls that the inferno was said to have resulted from a tanker loaded with petrol which lost control and crashed into the hospital premises.

Daminabo listed facilities that were gutted by the fire to include the public health laboratory and all its equipment, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), treatment rooms, Parasitology laboratory, all consulting rooms, pharmacy and security post.

Daminabo described the newly built teaching hospital as a well-equipped standard veterinary teaching hospital and one of the best in the country.

“The teaching hospital is a pride of the veterinary profession in Nigeria which situates the Animal coded side of Food Security and Safety, Animal Assisted General Security, Public Health, and Wildlife Diversity and Population Control.

“NVMA sympathises with the University of Jos community and Plateau State on this terrible situation,’’ said the spokesperson.

She however called on both federal and state governments, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to support the quick rebuilding of the veterinary teaching hospital in order to restore its activities and essential services.

She assured that the association would continue in its role to preserve humanity through promoting animal health and welfare. (NAN)

