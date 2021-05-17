The Management of the University of Jos has organised a training on security intelligence for no fewer than 419 of its members of staff in the security department of the institution.The two-week training was organised in conjunction with Lathad Consulting Ltd, a private security firm.Speaking at the closing of the exercise on Monday in Jos, the Vice Chancellor of the university,

Prof. Sebastian Maimako, ssid the training was timely.He said the spate of insecurity in the country had necessitated the need for the exercise.Maimako further explained that the exercise aimed at updating the personnel with the contemporary knowledge, skills and best practices on handling security issues within the university and the wider society.“We don’t need to be told that this training is apt in view of what is happening in the country today.“We are being challenged by some forces of darkness who do not mean well for this country.“

So, we need to update our knowledge and skills in respect to the security of lives and property within the university community,” he saidMaimako called on the participants to put the knowledge gained into good use and for the betterment of the university community.“You are such a critical unit in this university; in most cases, you are the first contact between visitors and the university“So, we expect a change in your behaviours, attitudes and commitment to work. We expect to see a well secured environment in the coming days.“We shall support you to do your work diligently, but you also have to be up and doing in discharge of your duties,” he urged.Speaking at the event, retired Brig.-Gen. Alade Adedigba, the Managing

Director of of Lathad Consulting Ltd, said the training dwelled on security and emotional intelligence, search, traffic management, crowd control, among others.Represented by retired Col. Olusegun Mosogu, Adedigba thanked the vice chancellor for the opportunity to organise the training, adding that it had enhanced the capacity of the participants.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-week training began on May 4. (NAN)

