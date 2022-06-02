UniJos to investigate alleged maltreatment of student by security 

The Management of the University of Jos, has constituted a committee to investigate the alleged manhandling of its student by a security personnel of the institution.

Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar Information and Publication of the university disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Jos.Abdullahi explained that a viral video, which had been on circulation on social media, showed the security personnel assaulting the student.‘“The attention of the Management of the University of Jos has been drawn to a viral video on the social media showing a student of the university, allegedly being manhandled by someone who was later identified as a security personnel of the university.‘“The university authority has also identified the student as Ponsel Dashe, a 200-levels student of Mass Communication Department.“In the light of the unfortunate incident, management has met and deliberated on the matter with a view to finding out what truly transpired, in order to resolve it and prevent future occurrence.“A machinery has been put in place to investigate the matter and make recommendations after interfacing with all those involved,” he said.

Abdullahi said that the university would reimburse all medical bills incurred by the affected student; and called on all students of the institution to remain calm as the matter was being investigated.

He assured parents and guardians that the university remained one of the safest environments for learning and other academic activities.According to him, the incident is not a true reflection of what the university stands for, adding that parents should not be discouraged by the incident. (NAN)

