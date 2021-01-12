UNIJOS resumes Jan. 22, approves amended calendar — Dep. Registrar

University of Jos has announced Jan. 22 as its resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, said in a statement on Tuesday, in Jos.

The statement said the decision was reached and approved by the Senate of the university, at its 4th special meeting on the 2019/2020 session, held on Monday.

“The Senate of the University of Jos has considered and approved an amended Academic Calendar for 2019/2020 Session of the University. The Senate approved the calendar at its 4th Special Meeting on the 2019/2020 Session held on Monday, Jan. 11.