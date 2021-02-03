Unijos mourns Momoh, its pro-chancellor

The authorities of the University of Jos have described the death of Prince Tony Momoh, its Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, until his death as a huge loss to the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, on Wednesday in Jos.

The statement described the deceased as a role model, whose contributions to the growth and development of the university would remain indelible.

“The Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, has joined the members of the University’s Governing Council, the Senate, management, staff and students to mourn the passing of Prince Tony Momoh, the amiable Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 13th Governing Council of the University.

“Momoh guided our University with dignity, dedication and vision and left behind a pioneering legacy of simplicity, warmth, care and affection for the institution and humanity in general.

“He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed,”the statement said.

The statement said that the V-C prayed God to grant Momoh’s soul eternal rest and grant the family, the University of Jos community, Auchi Kingdom as well as the government and the people of Edo the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Momoh, a one-time Minister of Information and Culture e died on Feb. 1 at the age of 81. (NAN)