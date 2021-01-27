UNIJOS inaugurates mushroom farm, commercialisation centre

Prof. Sabastian Maimako, the Vice Chancellor University of Jos has inaugurated Mushroom farm and commercialisation centre at its Africa Centre of Excellence in Phytomedicine Research and Development (ACEPRD).

Inaugurating the projects on Wednesday in Jos, Maimako said the centre had made the institution proud through the various researches so far developed.

He commended the centre for the significant impact it had recorded in the area of research and community development.

“The mandate of an institution of higher learning like ours is research toward solving societal problems.

“From inception, we knew that researches conducted by this centre will make significant impact.

“This centre has made us proud and the sky will soon be the beginning of this university, ” he said.

The VC promised to support the centre to conduct meaningful researches, but tasked its management on sustainability plan.

Earlier, Dr. Abraham Dogo, Acting Director of the centre, said the mushroom would be cultivated it in large quantity for consumption and other health purposes. (NAN)