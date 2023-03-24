Unijos honours retired ASUU members

By Polycarp Auta

The University of Jos Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has honoured 23 of its members who retired from active service in 2022.

Speaking at the event on Thursday in Jos, Associate Prof. Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the union in the university, said the event was first of its kind in the annals of the chapter.

Maigoro said that the decision to honour their senior colleagues was aimed at appreciating them for serving the university meritoriously.

He added that the occasion was also to thank God for their lives, who saw them through years of service.

”This event is the first of its kind in history of ASUU Unijos and we decided to put this together to appreciate our senior colleagues and members for exiting from service.

”It a tradition in this chapter that when a colleague dies, we give the family N3 million, but what about the living?

”These are people who have put in years in the service of the university and this union, and so we are here to celebrate them,” he said

Maigoro promised to make it an annual event, insisting that such move would spur members to put in their best in their work.

Prof. Patricia Lar, who chaired the event, commended ASUU for organising the event and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Prof. Gray Ejikeme, who retired as Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration in the institution, thanked the union for the honour done to them.(NAN)