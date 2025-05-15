 Unijos ASUU urges new president to pursue union’s agenda

The University of Jos Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has advised Prof. Christopher Piwuna, the newly elected President of the union to vigorously pursue

The University of Jos Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has advised Prof. Christopher Piwuna, the newly elected President of the union to vigorously pursue its agenda.

Prof. Jurbe Molwus, Chairperson of ASUU in UniJos, gave the advice when he formally presented the new president to members of his chapter.

Molwus, who presented Piwuna to the congress on Thursday in Jos, urged him not to deviate from the core struggle of the union.

He said that apart from members’ welfare, the new president must pursue issues around quality of university education, standard of living of Nigerians, dwindling economy, among others.

“Our expectation is that he will continue to exemplify the characters for which he is known for; he is a very honest and truthful person.

“He’ is also a very fearless, courageous and very emotionally intelligent person; we expect nothing but good result from this combination of character in one person.

“He must consolidate and pursue the existing agenda of the union, and this is why among all our demands, none is bigger than the other.

“Our desire for the revitalisation of the university is also as important as our welfare issues.

“ASUU went on strike in 2022 over some demands, those issues have not been resolved, and so we urge the new president to pursue those demands vigorously,” Molwus urged.

The Chairperon, however, advised the new president to consolidate on the gains and progress made by his predecessors.

Also speaking, Prof Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the university, thanked ASUU for considering one of his staff to be its leader.

Tanko also urged Piwuna to pursue an agenda that would stabilise university education in the country.

“The new president has a very huge task because our university system needs a lot of work.

“We need a lot of intervention from government; a lot of issues that need to be addressed in order to make our universities optimally functional,” the V-C said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Piwuna, a Professor and Consultant Psychiatrist, was elected the 14th national president of ASUU.

Piwuna, the immediate past Vice President of ASUU, was elected president at the 23rd National Delegates’ Conference of the union, held at the University of Benin, Edo State. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)