Unidentified persons attack village in Kaduna, 2 residents die

Troops of Operation Safe Haven say some unidentified persons have attacked Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State in which two residents died.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that the troops arrived in the village to find that the assailants had killed two residents

“Receiving the report, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family.

“In the meantime, the troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area.

“Citizens will be briefed on further updates.” the statement said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...