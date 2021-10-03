Unidentified persons attack village in Kaduna, 2 residents die

Troops of Operation Safe Haven say some unidentified persons have attacked Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf Local Area of Kaduna State in which two residents died.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the in a statement he issued Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that the troops arrived in the village to find that the assailants had killed two residents

“Receiving the report, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life such attacks in the area.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the and conveyed his heartfelt to their family.

“In the meantime, the troops will search-and-rescue operations in the area.

“Citizens will be briefed further updates.” the statement said.(NAN)

