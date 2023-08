The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says an unidentified helicopter has crashed into a building at Oba Akran area of Ikeja, Lagos.



Mr Tunji Oketumbi, the Public Affairs, General Manager of NSIB, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the crash occurred on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m.

He said that the two occupants in the crashed helicopter were rescued alive. Details later. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp