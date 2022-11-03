Unidentified  Corpses In Edo: Obaseki Wades In, Promises  Autopsy 

By Titus Oise, Benin

Edo state government on Wednesday said it was working with the police in order to ascertain the cause of death of about 10 unidentified corpses discovered between Ibillo – Lampese road in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.

Addressing newsmen in Benin city, Edo state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the government was saddened by the incident and urged security agencies to unravel those behind the killings and how they died.

Nehikhare, who noted those killed were without any identity marks on their bodies to trace how they were murdered said the ages of the victims were between 23 and 25 years.

The Commissioner said that the Obaseki led Government has ordered for autopsy to be carried out on the 10 corpses to determine the cause of death.

It was gathered that about 10 unidentified corpses were discovered by farmers on their way to the farm around 7:30 am yesterday (Tuesday) in between Ibillo – Lampese road in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.

Nehikhare also disclosed that the state government has arrested 10 landgrabbers in the state , and assured that no landgrabber would escape prosecution in the ongoing fight against landgrab in the state.

He said the illegal sales of land by landgrabbers in Irhiri community and its environs in the state amounts to N1.5billion, stressing that victims of landgrabbers would get some form of restitution soon.

