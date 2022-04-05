UNICEF urges states to commit more resources to welfare of children, women

By Polycarp Auta

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advised state governments to commit more resources toward improving the welfare

of children and women.

Dr Tushar Rane, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, gave the advice in a presentation at an ongoing workshop on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by the Gombe State Budget Planning and Development Partner Coordination Office.

The four-day workshop is to get update on the social register of poor and vulnerable children and women benefitting from the Cash Transfer from Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe states.

Rane, who was represented by Yusuf Auta, the Social Policy Specialist in the field office, said more than 50 per cent of the population of most states are children and women, adding that government should allocate more resources in catering for the needs of such category of the population.

He said that committing more resources toward addressing issues that concern women and children would go a long way to a better and progressive society.

The specialist added that with adequate resources, the challenges of health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, inequality, education, social inclusion, among others, would be adequately addressed.

NAN reports that the workshop had parctipants from State Cash Transfer units, Social Investment Programme (SIP) units, Budget and Planning Office, State Operation Coordinating Units (SOCU), among others, from Bauchi, Adamawa and Gombe states. (NAN)

