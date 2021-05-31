The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says parents should always protect their children or wards against all forms of violence.

Dr Wilfred Mammah, a child protection specialist with UNICEF, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

“As we celebrate children’s day, it is important for all of us as parents to know that children are the bedrock of the society. As such,there is need for us to protect them.

”Children are facing unusual challenges in our country. They are violated almost everywhere in schools, homes and communities.

“This violence against children includes sexual, physical, psychological assaults, among others,” he said.

He commended the Kaduna state government for enacting the child protection law, establishment of the ministry of human services and social development and the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) that address issues of violence against children.

He explained that the first thing to do as a parent in protecting the children is to be responsible by catering for their needs, like feeding, clothing, descent shelter and education, adding that parents are primary caregivers.

Mammah stated that it is important for parents to know their children and monitor their interaction, especially the content of their phones if they had any.

He also urged survivors of abuse to report the matter either to SARC or other authorities in charge of protecting the child.

“The primary duty bearers are the parents, we bring these children to life and we must protect them.

“If as a parent you find your spouse abusing your child, you should report him or her because issues of rape and child defilement is not a family thing but a crime,” he said. (NAN)

