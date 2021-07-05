UNICEF urges journalists to promote elimination of violence against women

July 5, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Khadija Nuhu, , Spotlight Initiative Communications Coordinator, has urged  journalists to help in promoting advocacy toward elimination of Violence Against Women and (VAWG) in country.

Nuhu made call on Monday in Yola, at a dialogue with media practitioners on ethical reporting, advocacy and solutions journalism to VAWG.

She said dialogue was sponsored by EU/UN Spotlight Initiative to end violence against women across country.

She said although journalists were doing their best in reporting the incidences, adding that there was need to go beyond that to stop the violence from happening again.

we are really doing from the beginning of this year is deepening that engagement with the media not just inviting journalist to cover events.

“Also to really get them to understand and remember the ethics of the profession to engage in advocacy and solutions journalism and solve the problems,’’ Nuhu said.

According to , a lot of reports that are seen really advocating for violence against women to be stopped.

Nuhu said people trust all that came out from media, hence the needed be engaged on how to contribute their part to VAWG in the society.

She said that the VAWG was on the increase globally up from  the previous quota of 2021. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,