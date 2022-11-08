UNICEF to provide psychosocial support to 21 rescued children, says official

By Zubairu Idris

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is to provide pyscho-social support to the 21 rescued children in Katsina State.This is contained in a statement issued by the UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mr Samuel Kalu, on Tuesday in Katsina.

Kalu said that the theraphy would help the children handle the trauma and also be reintegrated into society.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the children, mostly between 16 and 21 years, were kidnapped on Oct. 30, while harvesting crops at a farm in Mairuwa, Faskari local government area of Katsina state.The victims, compromised of 17 girls and four boys, were rescued from captvity after six days by the police in the state.“UNICEF welcomes with relief, news of the release of 21 children abducted at a farm in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.“We commend the authorities for the action taken to release the kidnapped children who were rescued last Saturday.

“The release of all the abducted 21 children is pleasant news to us all parents, caregivers, community leaders, and everyone.“These children shouldn’t have been kidnapped in the first place because no one, especially children, should be a target for abduction or violence of any kind.

“UNICEF will support the Katsina State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to provide psychosocial support to the rescued children.“To help them recover from the trauma and reintegrate into society,” he said.(NAN)

