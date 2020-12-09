UNICEF supports states to improve healthcare, development of Nigerian children

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it will continue to support state governments to improve healthcare, protection and development of children in Nigeria.

UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure at the inauguration of a Technical Working Group for Katsina State Development Plan on Wednesday in Katsina.

“UNICEF is generally focussing on child survival, child development, child protection and child poverty.

“For us to achieve that, all key sectors like health, education, nutrition and poverty empowerment programme must come together to ensure child survival and development,” she said.

She said the Social Policy Unit of the UNICEF was working to ensure that funds allocated for the development of children were properly utilised to reach the vulnerable, who were usually children in hard-to-reach communities.

“We know we cannot achieve that unless we work with state governments to put things the way it should be.

“That is why we have the Development Plan. We cannot have development without plan, which is critical in ensuring that a state has a vision,” She said.

Aliyu said that UNICEF would provide technical and financial support to Katsina and other states to have their Development Plan and would ensure that voices of children were reflected in the plan.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Steering Committee and the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said they would design a plan based on the needs of the people rather than what the government thought.

Yakubu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, said that all stakeholders would be involved in putting together the Development Plan, so as to achieve the set objective. (NAN)