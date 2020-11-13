UNICEF spends N69.3m on nutrition intervention in Kaduna – Official

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has so far spent N69.3 million on nutrition intervention in Kaduna state in 2020. The State Nutrition Officer, Mrs Ramatu Musa made this known in Kaduna on Friday, at the UNICEF and Kaduna State 2020 End of Year Review and Planning Meeting. Musa said that the amount was out of the 193,715 dollars budgeted for the year. She described the support as “commendable”, considering the laudable results being recorded in the fight against malnutrition in the state. She said that with the support, the state was able to admit 21,265 Severe Acute Malnourished (SAM) children for treatment out of the 38,923 targeted for the year.

She added that 85.2 per cent of those admitted have recovered, from the 92 per cent targeted for the year. ”About 29 per cent of health facilities in the state are currently providing treatment services for the management of SAM, from the 69 targeted for the year. “Also, within the year under review, 177,575 children aged 12 to 50 months received de-worming tablets from the 660,688 children targeted for the year. “Similarly, 505,750 children aged six to 59 months received Vitamin A supplement from the 1.2 million targeted within the year. “We have also trained 186 health workers to provide Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) promotion and counselling out of the 338 target set for the year,” she said. The nutrition officer also said that 35,507 primary caregivers of children from zero to 23 months received Infant and Young Child Feeding and counselling.

She further said that five per cent of local government areas of the state have community-based nutrition support groups from the 10 per cent targeted for the year. She identified other targets that were achieved within the year to include a functional multisectoral committee for nutrition, a costed state food and nutrition plan, and a budgeted plan to improve dietary diversity. “There is also a budgeted plan to increase exclusive breastfeeding practices,” she said. Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, said that the state government was working on strengthening its multisectoral approach to addressing the scourge of malnutrition. Baloni described nutrition as a “critical” component of human capital development.

According to her, malnutrition is a multisectoral issue that requires a multisectoral approach to address, stressing that relevant sectors will have to work together to achieve significant results. “Unless all relevant sectors collaborate and work together, we will not be able to achieve much. “This is why the Human Capacity Development Council, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe developed a framework for nutrition intervention to strengthen coordination among different sectors and partners. “The framework, approved by the state Executive Council in line with the State Multisectoral Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition, would involve all relevant sectors and stakeholders. “This will significantly strengthen the multisectoral approach to address the scourge of malnutrition.” (NAN)