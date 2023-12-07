UNICEF seeks Radda’s assent on reviewed social protection policy document

The United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF), has urged Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State to assent to the reviewed social protection policy document.

Hajiya Fatimah Musa, UNICEF social policy specialist with the Kano field office, made the call at the end of a two-day revalidation of the reviewed document in Katsina on Wednesday.

Stakeholders on Nov. 8, met in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa, to deliberate on the review of the policy, followed by the validation and adoption of the document.

According to Musa, the workshop is organised to also review the cost implementation plan of the policy, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework of the state.

She pointed out that the government’s approval of the document would guide the state to deliver a holistic social protection system that will reduce poverty and address vulnerability.

Musa also said that the reviewed document would ensure equitable and sustainable development in the state.

He said it would be built on International Labour Organisation (ILO’s) social protection floors recommendations.

“The recommendations seek the government to build a comprehensive social security system and extend social security coverage by prioritising the establishment of national floors of social protection accessible to all in need.

“Ensuring universal access to comprehensive and adequate social protection for all, sustainable and equitable financing of social protection systems have also been recommended.

“Where necessary, it is designed to increase fiscal space for social protection, design inclusive social protection systems that are non-discriminatory but gender-responsive, and responsive to special needs, including for persons with disabilities,” she said.

The meeting was organised by the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, with support from UNICEF. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

