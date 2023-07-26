UNICEF seeks media advocacy on school enrollment in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

Mr Tushe Rane, the UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, has challenged media professionals on advocacy massages targeting stakeholders to improve school enrollment in Bauchi State.

Rane gave the challenge at a one-day media dialogue on out-of-school children, held on Wednesday in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He said that the media as vibrant instrument for social change should create awareness on access to basic education.

Rane said that the activity was designed to engage journalists to amplify issues around out-of-school children in their media contents.

He added that “education takes centre stage in development process; no child should be left behind.

“The media is the driver of social discourse, there is no meaningful development without education.”

He thanked the Bauchi State Government “for the various commitments toward improving the lives of out-of-school children.”

Alhaji Surumbai Dahiru, the Executive chairman, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB), reiterated government’s commitment to improved access to education.

Dahiru, represented by Mr Korijo Buba, the Director, School Services, urged journalists to investigate and verify data and information before publishing their reports.

He urged participants to promote school enrollment and quality education outcomes through collective effort to renew commitments of parents and teachers.

The UNICEF Education Specialist, Mr Abdurahman Ado, said that the UN body had interviews in areas of increase in access to education, quality of leaning and strengthening of government institutions in formal schools and integrated Qu’ranic schools.

Ado mentioned that development partners’ interventions, education reforms, inclusive education policy and integration of technology into the learning system are drivers to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4.)

He, however, listed economic recession, insecurity, change in national and state policies as barriers to achieving the SDG 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day media engagement was attended by journalists in print and broadcast media organisations from Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

