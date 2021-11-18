UNICEF says 1 in 6 young Nigerians often feel depressed

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Nigerian children and young people feel under the most pressure to succeed globally, said new international survey by United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF and Gallup.

The survey was released ahead of World Children’s Day, marked annually on 20 November.

Data from the survey revealed that young people in Nigeria are facing a mental health challenge, with 1 in 6 young Nigerians aged 15 -24 saying they often feel depressed, have little interest in doing things, or are worried, nervous or anxious.

“As much as 85 per cent say they feel a greater pressure to succeed than their elders – the highest of all 21 countries surveyed, with young people in Lebanon a close second,” it revealed.

Also, the poll, ‘ The Changing Childhood Project’, surveyed more than 21,000 people in 21 countries across all regions – Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America – and income levels, across two age cohorts (15-24 years old and 40 years old and up).

The survey – conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic – examined young people’s opinions about their mental health, worldview, trust in institutions, importance of equality, climate change, and digital benefits and risks, among others.

UNICEF said the finding from the survey showed that young Nigerians are more concerned than young people in any other country surveyed about personal information being collected and shared online, at 72 per cent. The next highest are young people in Indonesia, at 63 per cent, and Kenya, at 54 per cent.

“Children and young people in Nigeria also show high levels of concern about the risks of meeting someone in person after meeting them online, at 84 per cent, slightly higher than children in the United States (81 per cent) and Brazil (82 per cent),” it revealed.

In the area of finances, the data from the survey revealed that young Nigerians showed a high level of concern, with 74 per cent of females and 66 per cent of males worried they don’t have enough money for food.

On his own, the UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins said, “Children and young people in Nigeria clearly have a high level of concern about many and varied issues, compared to their peers in other countries. UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins.

“We cannot bury our heads in the sand and hope these concerns will go away – we need to take action. And the first step is to solicit their views, really listen closely and allow their concerns and ideas to influence our policy decisions.

“The future of Nigeria belongs to its children and young people – they have the right to be heard, have their needs addressed and their solutions explored. It is only through commitment to understanding and investing more in our children and young people’s presents and futures that we can maximize every child’s potential and ensure they have a full and happy life.”

The poll also showed a gender disparity in the views of young people in Nigeria: Girls are 26 per cent less likely to trust the police than boys; girls are 10 per cent more likely to think it is equally important for both boys and girls to learn how to understand personal finances ; boys are 28 per cent more likely than girls to think it is acceptable for a parent to physically punish a child; and boys are four percent more likely to think it is very important to treat females equally.

Despite these challenges and gender divides, young Nigerians are optimistic about their future.

Young Nigerians also agreed that the minimum age for marriage for both boys and girls should be 25, expressing a desire for more time to enjoy their independence before adulthood.

Critically, Nigerians have one of the highest rates young and older generations believing it is very important for politicians to listen to children’s voices when making decisions, at 87 per cent.

“We cannot know what is on the minds of young people if we do not ask them.

This is a clarion call from young people in Nigeria.

“A call to listen, to learn and to take action to lift Nigeria high. As we celebrate this World Children’s Day, it is critical we listen to young people directly about their well-being – both physical and mental – and their aspirations in this changing world,” said Peter Hawkins.

Meanwhile, UNICEF’s survey reinforced the importance of hearing from the next generation and understanding their perspectives.

“The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow; it is crucial for older generations to do their part to ensure our children inherit a better world,” said Joe Daly, Senior Partner at Gallup.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...