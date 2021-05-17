UNICEF provides vaccine refrigerator units to Libya

 The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced the supply of 74 refrigerator units to help Libya build a cold chain the coronavirus vaccine.

“Plans are in place to distribute the refrigerators to 46 municipalities across Libya to upgrade the cold chain capacities,’’ UNICEF tweeted.

It noted that it was working with the Libyan Health on logistics preparedness.

“Delivering vaccines to all corners of Libya a complex effort and it takes a chain of precisely coordinated events in temperature-controlled environments to store and transport ,’’ UNICEF said.

Libya recently launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with more than 100,000 people inoculated so far.

The national count of COVID-19 cases on reached 181,410, including 168,128 recoveries and 3,088 fatalities. NAN

