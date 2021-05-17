The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced the supply of 74 refrigerator units to help Libya build a cold chain for the coronavirus vaccine.

“Plans are in place to distribute the refrigerators to 46 municipalities across Libya to upgrade the cold chain capacities,’’ UNICEF tweeted.

It noted that it was working with the Libyan Health Ministry on logistics preparedness.

“Delivering vaccines to all corners of Libya is a complex effort and it takes a chain of precisely coordinated events in temperature-controlled environments to store and transport them,’’ UNICEF said.

Libya recently launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with more than 100,000 people inoculated so far.

The national count of COVID-19 cases on Sunday reached 181,410, including 168,128 recoveries and 3,088 fatalities. NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

