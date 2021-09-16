UNICEF pledges to promote education of Nigerian children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is determined to ensure that no Nigerian child is left out of school.



This, it said, was due to the importance of the education sector to human and societal development.



Mr Francis Mador- Elisha, the Education Officer, UNICEF Kaduna, stated this in Lafia during a one-day Media Dialogue with Chief Executives and Correspondents of various media organisations on Back to School Campaign and School Safety in Nasarawa State.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the media dialogue was organised by UNICEF Nigeria in collaboration with Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).



Mador-Elisha said that providing education is the responsibility of all, hence the need for the media engagement.



“We have call you here to tell you the things we are doing and for us to understand the things that you are doing so that we can key into them.



“As they say education is the responsibility of all including the media. Therefore, we cannot afford to put the media at the back sit.



“We recognise your importance and therefore arising from this meeting, we want to see a more coherent partnership between the media and the ministry of education.



“Particularly, as its affect the children as we want to ensure that no child is left out of school,” he said.



Mador- Elisha said that UNICEF has introduced Community Learning Approach in order to ensure that children continue to learn even at home.



“The whole objectives is to ensure that children continue to learn even at home.



“It is to see how we can support learning even when they are at home,” he said.



He assured of robust partnership with the media in order to increase capacity awareness on community learning approach and other projects embarked by UNICEF in the state.



The education officer commended the Chief Field Officer, UNICEF Kaduna, Dr Zakari Adam, the state ministry of education and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for ensuring the success of the programme. (NAN)

