UNICEF, Patoranking re-release Bob Marley’s “One Love”

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with Patoranking, a popular Nigerian musician and some other artistes, on Friday re-released the late Bob Marley’s iconic song, “One Love”.

This is contained in a statement signed by UNICEF Abuja, Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships officer, Mr Oluwatosin Akingbulu.

Akingbulu said that proceeds from the song and related activities would be used to support “Reimagine”, UNICEF’s new global campaign.

He said that the campaign was organised to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children and to ensure the post-pandemic world was fairer and more equal for every child.

“The release is to support UNICEF’s work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives had been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The money raised from ”One Love” for UNICEF’s Reimagine campaign will help UNICEF respond to the immediate needs of children worldwide by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families.

“Also, to support near term recovery efforts, including education, protection and healthcare systems; and further UNICEF’s work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children,” he said.

The officer said that Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music released the new version of the seminal song, with the help of several international artistes who appeared in the new version, including Nigerian artiste, Patoranking.

He said that the song featured artistes and musicians from Nigeria, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The statement quoted Patoranking as saying that he was thrilled to be a part of the project, with UNICEF and the Marley family, who were lending their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children around the world.

“Together, we can defeat the virus and also build our countries to be stronger and better.”

In her remarks, the daughter of late Marley, Ms Cedella Marley, said her late father’s message through the song, “One Love”, remained true in present days.

“More than 40 years ago, my father wrote ‘One Love’ about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world.

“Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today.

“We can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart, ” she said. (NAN)

