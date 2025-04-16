UNICEF, NOA empower 24 girls with starter packs, shops in Kaduna

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

UNICEF, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has empowered 24 adolescent girls in Sabo, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State with starter packs and shops to begin operations on tailoring and hairdressing.

The starter packs included sewing machines, hair driers, scissors, chairs and tables, among other invaluable equipment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2024, UNICEF and NOA trained 1,080 less-privileged and vulnerable adolescent girls on tailoring and hairdressing, among other skills at the same community.

The 24 beneficiaries of the empowerment were the best selected among the 1,080 girls who were earlier trained and issued certificates.

At their inauguration on Wednesday in Kaduna, the Director of the agency in the state, Mr Makama Danjuma, said it had realised that some years back, the youths especially girls were grievously involved in some certain obnoxious

vices.

Danjuma lamented that some the girls were sexually harassed while some jumped into prostitution.

He recalled that two to three years back, NOA decided to introduce to UNICEF the concept of getting some of the young girls who were out of school and train them to become

self-independent.

Danjuma said UNICEF bought the idea and the training was conducted.

The director believed that the girls would become good ambassadors who would represent UNICEF, promote decency and contribute to addressing social vices within their communities.

He charged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of UNICEF and ensure the proper utilisation of the starter packs.

Danjuma also urged parents to be supportive of their children and ensure they keep up with the skills they learnt.

Also, Mrs Theresa Panma, Officer-in-Charge of UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, said a myriad of benefits would arise from women empowerment.

The UNICEF official said, ” if a woman has access to resources, the family will lack nothing.”

Panma stated that the empowerment was not only about the starter packs, but what the skills would in turn make of the girls’ future.

She said, “If the girls do not use the opportunity wisely, they would close the door for others who need support.”

Panma, who doubles as a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, urged the girls to be innovative and good ambassadors in the society, while frowning against social vices like drug abuse and prostitution.

Also, Dr Wilfred Mamah, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, said

the programme was formed by the need to protect children, especially adolescent girls that were often exposed to vulnerabilities.

According to him, by giving the girls skills and tools, they would be able to escape vulnerability, early marriage and sexual abuse, among others.

He added, “So, today we are setting up sample shops. UNICEF, in partnership with the Eleva UK Foundation, to empower these girls to go out there and have the means to survive and escape vulnerability,”.

Mamah said that going forward, they would empower l another set of girls among the 1,080 that were trained.

“So, we are hoping that incrementally, all the girls we trained will be empowered with shops so that they can start their life and succeed.

“We don’t want to see adolescent girls that are at home doing nothing and then being exposed to violence, sexual abuse and otherwise.

“This is why UNICEF is working in partnership with government to ensure that these girls are empowered to speak up and stand firm.

“They will then succeed and give birth to another generation of children that will be able to stand tall,”he said.

The Sarkin Sabon Tasha, Mr Samaila Isa, thanked the organisations for choosing his community for the training and empowerment.

He advocated empowerment for the boys also, saying,”this is in order to keep them busy, this means more safety for the girls.”

One of the beneficiaries, Blessing Marcus, promised to utilise the skills and resources wisely and make the most of the opportunity.

“I am so grateful to UNICEF and NOA for believing in me and providing me with this chance to empower myseld.

“Thank you for investing in my future and giving me hope,” she said.(www.nannews.ng)