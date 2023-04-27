UNICEF, NOA dialogue on flooding emergency plans in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has begun community dialogue with flood-prone communities on preparedness ahead of flood emergency in Niger state.

Mrs Florence Terzungwe, UNICEF Facilitator for Bosso Local Government, said at community dialogue with members of Marikichi Community in Bosso that the efforts were to prepare members of flood-prone communities on measures to take ahead of flood emergency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 400 compound meetings would be conducted with flood-prone communities in 13 local government areas of Mokwa, Edati, Lavun, Gbako, Agaie, Katcha, Lapai, Bosso, Shiroro, Rafi, Wushishi, Mashegu and Borgu.

Terzungwe added that the efforts were to educate Marikichi community which was prone to flooding on how to keep healthy lifestyle and ensure that their children and pregnant women are protected, getting access to good nutrients as well as education during flood emergency.

“We preparing the community on what to do in term of emergency such as flood, how they will protect their children, pregnant women to avoid diseases such as diarhoea and other diseases associated with lack of hygiene.

“We are also educating them on hygiene, how to keep their environment clean to have a healthy life and for them to ensure that they keep store food on safer resettlement environment, ensure there is potable water and healthcare consumables,” she said.

Similarly, Malam Bala Musa, UNICEF Focal Person in NOA, said the meeting was to prepare communities along river banks to be proactive ahead of emergency to reduce the impact of floods on lives and property.

“Members of the communities are told to be proactive by ensuring that they store food, drugs and provide potable water on safer ground as part of preparedness ahead of emergency,” he said.

Hajiya Farida Sanda, Community Volunteer in Bosso Central One, members of the communities were being educated on healthy lifestyle before and after emergency.

Responding, Malam Abdulmalik Tukurah, Village of Head of Marikichi, disclosed that more than 100 houses had already been destroyed as a result of windstorm in the community.

He appreciated UNICEF and NOA for educating members of the community on how to prepare themselves ahead of emergency, adding that the gesture would go a long in reducing impact of flood disaster in the community.(NAN)