UNICEF loses Head of Communications, Kano field Office

Malam Rabiu Musa, Head of Communications in the Kano Field Office of UNICEF, is dead.

His son, Musa Rabiu, who comfirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, said that the UNICEF official died on Saturday at the age of 60.

“My dad died at about 3 a.m on Saturday, after battling with a sickness for a few days.

“Although, we noticed symptoms we suspect to be of Coronavirus, but the result of the test conducted is not yet out.

“A week ago, he complained of sore throat and malaria, but after few days of medication, he became normal.

“Few days later, he complained that he was finding it difficult to breath.

“He also complained that no matter how short he walked, he loses breath. So, he was taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Dala, on Friday where he gave up,”the son said.

At about 2 p.m. when NAN contacted the son, he said: “we are now at the hospital with the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for his burial”.

NAN reports that the deceased is survived by seven children and one wife.(NAN)