UNICEF introduces TaRL to improve literacy skills among pupils in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

Mr Abdurahman Ado, UNICEF Education Specialist, Bauchi field office, says UNICEF has introduced Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) to improve literacy skills of pupils in some local government areas (LGAs) of Bauchi state.

Ado said this on Thursday while interacting with journalists on the out of school children in Misau LGA.

He said that the approach was introduced to the pupils in upper basic classes, from primary four to primary six in 2022.

Ado listed the piloting local government areas to include Bauchi, Ningi, Zaki and Misau.

Mr Alhaji Audu, the Education Secretary in Misau LGA, said that the TaRL approach had greatly improved the academic performance of the pupils.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the TaRL approach was introduced in Misau LGA in 2023, records showed that 37 pupils have returned to class in Misau Central Primary school.

Contributing, the Chairman, School Based Management Committee (SBMC) Central Primary School, Misau, Alhaji Sale Jarmajo decried poor access to water.

He solicited that classroom furniture be provided in Misau Central Primary School to improve learning process.

“The Central School Misau has no source of water; the children are always moving out to get water, which is a challenge,” he said.

Jarmajo appreciated the commitment of the Bauchi State Government in creating an enabling environment for the implementing partners and other stakeholders toward achieving set priorities in the education sector.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

