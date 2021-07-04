UNICEF hands over girl child education funding to Zamfara govt

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has officially handed over the programme of funding and management of Girl Child Education to the government with effect from July 1, 2021.


Ms Miriam Moreso, UNICEF Chief Education Manager, Sokoto Office, handed over on Friday, a meeting to mark the end of UNICEF’s girl child education activities, which would henceforth be the of the state government.


Moreso said UNICEF had created a solid foundation the area of girl child education, leading to school enrollment and continuity the state.


She called on all stockholders the state to put their best to ensure the of the programme, as it had a lot of advantages promoting education among the teeming youths.


The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji Lawali Mainasara, said that the state government was doing its best education development and the ministry had already planned to include girl child education the state’s educational Master plan to enable the sustenance of the programme.


Mainasara said that Gov. Bello Matawalle had already declared a state of emergency on education which would benefit from this policy, as the administration had recorded some successes, including taking the fourth position in the last common entrance examinations.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stockholders in attendance included: Traditional leaders, Schools-based Management Committees, Education Officers and State legislators. (NAN)

