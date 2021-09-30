UNICEF flags off sewing of 11,270 school uniforms for pupils in Adamawa

UNICEF, in collaboration with Adamawa State Mass Education Board (ADSMEB), is sowing 11,270 school uniforms for primary school pupils in Mubi-North and Mubi-South Local Government Areas.

Launching the project on Thursday in Yola, Mr Joel Jutum, UNICEF, Education Consultant, Adamawa State, said the uniforms are to be distributed free of charge to the pupils.

He said that this are part of the UNICEF intervention in education in the state, among other sectors.

“We are providing this uniforms to encourage enrollment, retention in school, transition from primary to senior secondary School.

“We discovered that education for some parents is expensive and one of the things they lack is uniform,” he said.

Jutum further called on parents to take ownership of the uniforms when they are distributed by ensuring it is clean for children to come to school with everyday.

Mrs Charity Dubi, Executive Secretary, ADSEMB, said all the uniforms would be completed with two weeks for onward distribution to benefiting schools.

According to her, 50 vulnerable women and widows, selected to produce the uniforms, will be paid allowances.

She called on the tailors to ensure they produce quality uniforms that would last for long.

She thanked UNICEF for the gesture and assured that the uniforms would be distributed to the pupils on time.

“I am a mother and I will make sure these uniforms reach the target population in due time. I thank UNICEF for the gesture and the state government for the partnership towards education development”.

In his remarks, Malam Jibrilla Babale, Education Secretary, Mubi-South, said that the partnership between the state and UNICEF had yielded fruitful results in the education sector.

According to him, education in the area are about to collapse but now the public schools are competing with private schools because oUNICEF has started distributing learning materials and infrastructural development. (NAN)

