UNICEF donate $290m worth of medical supplies to Yobe

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated medical supplies

worth 290.4 million dollars to the Yobe Government to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

The UNICEF Health Manager, Borno Field Office, Dr Clement Adams, disclosed this while handing over

the materials to the state government on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said “we support the Yobe Government to ensure availability of necessary health facilities. This is

to improve the quality of healthcare delivery across the state.”

Adams said UNICEF had also provided other health-related support to the state government.

The Yobe Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Gana, thanked the UN body for the gesture, describing UNICEF as a reliable partner.

Gana said “we are truly grateful for this development. This morning, we received a large consignment of medical equipment

that is urgently needed by the state, considering the ongoing healthcare improvements undertaken by the administration of Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“UNICEF has demonstrated that it is a reliable partner that truly understands the needs of the state.”

The commissioner said the donation would complement the state government’s efforts to improving the healthcare system.

Some of the items donated are: bowl stainless steel 600ml, bulb suction neonatal, forceps 140mm, forceps dressing 250mm,

light exam, mobile IED, scapel handle, sphygmomanometer adult, surgical instrument delivery.

Other items are thermometer digital clinical, microscope, apron protection plastic, microscope binocular, calpel blade star, among others.

(NAN)

By Ahmed Abba