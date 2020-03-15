UNICEF commends Osun govt. for returning to 6-3-3-4 education policy

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Osun government for reversing the state’s education policy to 6-3-3-4 from the initial 4-5-3-4 system.

Mr Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo said that the commendation was contained in a letter signed by Dr Turshar Rene, the UNICEF’s Field Officer, in Akure.

Omipidan quoted Rene as commending the state for its bold step in reversing the education system from 4-5-3-4 to 6-3-3-4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had, on Feb. 2, announced the reversal of the extant 4-5-3-4 policy in public schools, introduced by the immediate past administration, to 6-3-3-4.

It also approved the re-introduction of the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE), which had earlier been suspended.

While commending the government on this, UNICEF described the development as necessary for remarkable brain development.

“It is a right recognised by the Convention of the Rights of a Child, which has been ratified by almost all the countries of the world.

“Early childhood is a time of remarkable brain development, and any investment in this area will yield very high economic returns, offsetting disadvantage and inequality, especially for children from poor families,” UNICEF said.

The organisation pledged its continued support to the state ministry of education as well as other education-related departments and agencies.

UNICEF also promised to provide technical support to conduct household survey on out-of-school children and the institutionalisation of school support officers at the local government level to monitor and mentor teachers.

It also commended the government on its continued implementation of social protection programmes in the state. (NAN)

