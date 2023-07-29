UNICEF commends Kwara govt. on healthcare delivery

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The United Nations International Children Education Foundation (UNICEF) on Friday in Ilorin commended the Kwara Government on primary healthcare service delivery.

The Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Kaduna, Dr. Ahmed Baba, gave this commendation during the UNICEF Mid-Year Review Meeting with Kwara.

Baba ranked Kwara as the topmost performer in primary healthcare service (PHC) delivery, being one of the areas of the international organisation’s interventions in the state.

He said the State Government has proven to be committed to changing the situation of vulnerable individuals and the downtrodden in the state.

”This is by playing its role in the bilateral relationship between it and UNICEF.”

Baba urged the State Government to keep to its commitment to ensure better living conditions for the people.

“UNICEF will continue to support the state in its drive to eradicate malnutrition, poverty and other menaces facing the state, especially children and other vulnerable groups,” he said.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Yaqub Jaja, stated that the present administration in the state would continue in its efforts.

Jaja, who was represented by the State Director Planning, Alhaji Alimi Surajudeen, said this would be to eradicate malnutrition, poverty and other challenges facing the disadvantaged members of the state.

“We commend UNICEF for its immense contributions to the state’s health sector, and acknowledge the fact that it has proven to be committed to the well-being of the children and vulnerable in the state,” he said.

Jaja also appreciated UNICEF for its current intervention in the health sector.

”This is through the training on Annual Operating Plan and the Development of the Plan and Procurement Zip-lock for Outbreak Response Campaign.

”UNICEF’s intervention in the social sector include support for Community Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Access to Justice for children at the grassroots in five different communities in the state’s Ilorin-West Local Government Area,” he added.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu, said the Mid-Year Review meeting was fundamental.

She said it would help to holistically track the activities of the state in areas of UNICEF interventions, and to identify challenges so as to chart a way forward.

Elelu noted that the Kwara Government has been committed to ensuring continuous partnership with UNICEF as the counterpart funds are paid as at when due.

She pointed out that the state’s indices in terms of performance have also greatly improved in Primary Health Care Delivery in addition to the support the state is receiving from UNICEF.(NAN)

