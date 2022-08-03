UNICEF calls for proper utilisation of  e-learning platform

By Aisha Ahmed

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called for a multi-stakeholder approach for proper utilisation of the new e-learning platform, Nigeria Learning Passport.



Serekeberehan SeyoumDeres, Chief Officer in Charge, UNICEF Nigeria, Kano Field Office, made the call on Tuesday at the launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport in Kano.



He said that the Nigeria Learning Passport, an online, offline, and mobile learning platform, would provide children, teachers, and parents with resources for learning at home and in school.



“As we all know, education has faced enormous issues across the world. Even before COVID-19, the globe was falling off track in realising SDG4.”



“At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, sporadic school closures hindered the learning of 50 million students in Nigeria alone and more than 5 million in Kano state.



“Frequent attacks on schools including abduction of children, who should always be safe in school, had complicated the fear of the unknown.



“But together, we are finding solutions. While nothing can replace the face-to-face interaction with their teachers and peers in the classroom.”



The Nigeria Learning Passport he explained, would provide learning opportunities when face-to-face interaction isn’t feasible or when children need to revise and bridge the learning poverty gap.



The UNICEF representative then, commended the state government for unveiling the creative digital learning solution, saying that it would increase access to excellent learning for all pupils.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria learning passport is an online learning platform created for Nigerian pupils, with availability of diverse languages and contents.



The innovation was created in partnership between the Federal Ministry of Education, the UNICEF, Microsoft and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

