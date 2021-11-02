UNICEF, Airtel Africa accelerate digital learning in Nigeria, 12 African countries

Airtel Africa and UNICEF have announced a five-year pan-African partnership to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning through connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across 13 countries.

This is by providing equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children, a statement by UNICEF said.

According to it, the partnership will help ensure that every child reaches their full potential.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Airtel Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria are longstanding partners.

Under this new initiative, they intend to help connect schools in Lagos and Kano to the internet, to enable children to learn digitally.

This pilot initiative is expected to benefit over 10,000 schoolchildren in the two states.

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, is the first African private sector partner to make a multimillion-dollar commitment to ‘Reimagine Education’, a global initiative launched by UNICEF in 2020.

The initiative calls for public and private sector investment in digital learning as an essential service for every child and young person across the globe.

This initiative aims to give children a chance to catch up on their learning needs amid the ongoing global pandemic.

The Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, said, “Hundreds of millions of children in Africa have seen their education disrupted or put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By championing digital education for children in Africa, this partnership with Airtel Africa will help put children’s learning back on track,” Fore is quoted as saying.

Also, Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, said, “Digital learning is the gateway to equipping young people with the right skills.

“Skills that will support them to transition from learning to earning.

“We are delighted that Airtel Nigeria shares in this vision, and is helping to drive the process of scaling up internet connectivity for school children in Nigeria,” the statement quoted Hawkins.

Airtel Africa’s financial and in-kind contribution for this partnership is $57 million over five years to 2027.

The programme will call on technology and expertise, in addition to direct financial support to connect schools and communities to the internet, enable free access to online educational content for learners.

It will also provide vital data insights to inform UNICEF’s work to scale-up digital learning and help ensure it is sustainable and meets students’ needs across Africa.

Contributing, Olusegun Ogunsanya, the CEO of Airtel Africa, said, “We as a business, we have focused on education as a key area of our corporate social responsibility.

“And we are delighted that this partnership with UNICEF will enable us to accelerate results. It also coincides with the launch of our new sustainability strategy, which lays out our commitment to education.

“We are excited to be working with UNICEF to advance the education agenda on the continent through facilitating connectivity and online access to play a role in driving change,” Ogunsanya said. (NAN)

