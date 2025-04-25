UNICEF, Adamawa govt signs MoU on child protection

The United Nations Children Population Fund (UNICEF) and Adamawa government on Friday signed Memorandum of Understand (MoU) on the training of social welfare workers

The United Nations Children Population Fund (UNICEF) and Adamawa government on Friday signed Memorandum of Understand (MoU) on the training of social welfare workers for the protection of children against violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA) and the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola signed for the state.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Bauchi UNICEF Field Office, who signed for UNICEF, assured that the agency would provide all the needed supports toward achieving the aim of the programme.

She said the training of social welfare workers was to protect the children against any form of violence and for them to succeed as the leaders of tomorrow.

Rafigue commended Adamawa government for its commitment and the timely release of counterpart funding for tackling the plights of children in the state.

Ladi Alabi, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF explained that the mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and PHCDA in the MoU is to map out auxiliary social welfare workers for formal training.

She added that the mandate of the state Polytechnic is to provide the training for the auxiliary social welfare workers base on curriculum for effective service delivery while UNICEF would provide all the supports.

Mr Simnawa Ayuba, the Registrar, Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola expressed the readiness of the institution in the programme.

According to him, the institution has department of social welfare, and the programme is fully accredited with enough manpower to provide required knowledge that will align with the initiative.

Dr Suleiman Bashir, Executive Chairman, PHCDA, appreciated UNICEF for the opportunity and assured of the support of the management of the agency in the interest of children in the state.

Hajiya Zainab Umar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, said the ministry was committed to the fight for children’s welfare because of its necessity.(NAN)