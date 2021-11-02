UNICAL VC calls for proper documentary on Mary Slessor

Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has called proper documentation on the of Mary Slessor.

Mary Slessor was a Scottish Presbyterian missionary to Nigeria, most famous having stopped common practice of infanticide of twins in Okoyong, Cross River.

Obi gave advice when she received members of   Mary Slessor Memorial and Heritage Foundation in her office on Tuesday in Calabar.

vice chancellor, while addressing members of Foundation, urged them to explore advantages of the new media to give Mary Slessor Foundation more prominence.

According to her, Mary Slessor weathered the storm to serve humanity, especially preventing twins from extinction.

She described Mary Slessor as a ‘virtuous woman’ who had a place in the annals of history of Cross River and Nigeria as a whole, adding that she deserved more attention than what was presently obtained.

She commended the Foundation aligning with the numerous of the aged long woman whom according to her, had done meritoriously well to serve mankind.

“Today, it is a thing of pride to own twins as against the barbaric practice of throwing them into the river.

“Mary Slessor was a woman that served humanity. I want to urge  members of her Foundation to more by putting together a proper documentary to showcase her aims and objectives to the public,” she said.

She advised members of the Foundation to bring the of Mary Slessor to the public domain.

She added that such exposure of her would attract foreign donors which would make it easier the foundation to raise funds to execute its lofty projects.

Earlier, Chairman of the Foundation, Prof. Imeyen Noah, said they visited the vice chancellor to intimate her on the of the Foundation and the fourth coming Mary Slessor annual lecture billed Dec. 12.

Noah, who commended the vice chancellor her transparent and humble disposition in running the university, invited her to be the keynote speaker on the annual Mary Slessor lecture on Dec. 12.

He disclosed that the Foundation intends to partner with the university in education, justice, equality and progress, with a view to promote the lofty ideals of the Mary Slessor Foundation.

The Chairman stated that the Foundation strives to preserve the historical antecedent of Mary Slessor in the state, while also striving to ensure her footprints on the sands of time was sustained. (NAN)

