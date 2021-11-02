UNICAL VC calls for proper documentary on Mary Slessor

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has called for proper documentation on the activities of Mary Slessor.

Mary Slessor was a Scottish Presbyterian missionary to Nigeria, most famous for having stopped the common practice of infanticide of twins in Okoyong, Cross River.

Obi gave the advice when she received members of the Mary Slessor Memorial and Heritage Foundation in her office on Tuesday in Calabar.

The vice chancellor, while addressing members of the Foundation, urged them to explore the advantages of the new media to give Mary Slessor Foundation more prominence.

According to her, Mary Slessor weathered the storm to serve humanity, especially preventing twins from extinction.

She described Mary Slessor as a ‘virtuous woman’ who had a place in the annals of history of Cross River and Nigeria as a whole, adding that she deserved more attention than what was presently obtained.

She commended the Foundation for aligning with the numerous activities of the aged long woman whom according to her, had done meritoriously well to serve mankind.

“Today, it is a thing of pride to own twins as against the barbaric practice of throwing them into the river.

“Mary Slessor was a woman that served humanity. I want to urge members of her Foundation to do more by putting together a proper documentary to showcase her aims and objectives to the public,” she said.

She advised members of the Foundation to bring the activities of Mary Slessor to the public domain.

She added that such exposure of her activities would attract foreign donors which would make it easier for the foundation to raise funds to execute its lofty projects.

Earlier, Chairman of the Foundation, Prof. Imeyen Noah, said they visited the vice chancellor to intimate her on the activities of the Foundation and the fourth coming Mary Slessor annual lecture billed for Dec. 12.

Noah, who commended the vice chancellor for her transparent and humble disposition in running the university, invited her to be the keynote speaker on the annual Mary Slessor lecture on Dec. 12.

He disclosed that the Foundation intends to partner with the university in education, justice, equality and progress, with a view to promote the lofty ideals of the Mary Slessor Foundation.

The Chairman stated that the Foundation strives to preserve the historical antecedent of Mary Slessor in the state, while also striving to ensure her footprints on the sands of time was sustained. (NAN)

