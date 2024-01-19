Friday, January 19, 2024
UNICAL VC bags NANS Life Patron award

By Favour Lashem
Prof. Florence Obi, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar(UNICAL) on Friday received a Life Patron Award from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Cross River Chapter.

The VC received the award and was decorated at the Council Chamber of the institution by Mr Iwara Iwara, Chairman NANS Joint Campus Committee, Cross River.

Iwara,while conferring the award,  commended  the VC for her competence, commitment and selflessness in promoting quality and standard education in Nigeria.

He described Obi as a great icon of leadership, distinction and a role model to the Nigerian students.

According to the NANS chairman, Obi has clearly proved that competence is not gender-based, but a personality trait.

“Our awardee’s sheer hard work and commitment has transformed the UNICAL community into a tourist centre with numerous completed and ongoing state-of-the-art projects.

“We are more proud of her for allowing the students’ leadership in the institution to make input and for accepting their resolutions in the recent increment in school charges.

“This quality is rare among great administrators; it is our prayer that God rewards her with good health, strength and protection to continue with her excellent work for mankind,” Iwara said.

In her response, Prof. Obi thanked the association for the award.

She assured them that her administration would continue to provide quality education and research in the university. (NAN)

