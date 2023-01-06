UNICAL medical ‘85 class donates water facility to institution

By George Odok

The University of Calabar Medical Class of 1985 has donated a water borehole to the Clinical Sciences Faculty of the institution.

The Class Governor, Dr Ambrose Orjiako, told newsmen in Calabar on Friday that the project was conceived and implemented by members of the class.

He said it was the class’ way of enhancing the welfare of medical students in the institution.

”As a set, we were moved to embark on this project as a way of showing love and gratitude to our alma mata.

”We are cognizant of the fact that the university gave us the platform to achieve growth and greatness.

”This is our own way of showing appreciation and supporting learning in the faculty and the university at large,” he said.

Orjiako described the donation as homecoming for the set, saying, ”we shall continue to do our part in support of the university.

”While undertaking this project, we have had the opportunity to meet and interact again,” he said.

The governor commended the management of the university for its commitment towards ensuring quality learning and infrastructural growth.

”We are proud of the many achievements of the current management. We are prepared to support the ongoing good works,” he said.

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, commended the medical class for the gesture, describing it as a good omen.

She urged other alumni to evolve ways of supporting the institution in the interest of improved welfare and quality learning.

”We are proud to have you as our great ambassadors. We are happy with the exploits of our alumni in their various fields of endeavours.

“We are particularly happy that you are coming back to support the university. We wish you God’s protection in your endeavours,” she said.(NAN)