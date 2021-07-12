UNICAL inducts 90 nursing graduates into Nursing Council of Nigeria

The University of Calabar has inducted 90 graduates of Nursing Science into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new nurses where inducted by the Registrar of the Council, Dr Farouk Abubakar, at the university’s International Conference Centre, on Monday, in Calabar.Abubakar advised them to uphold the standard of the profession by discharging their duties, in line with the oath they took

.He said that the nursing profession required utmost dedication and commitment to duty, hence they should prioritise the profession of nursing.Speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, who congratulated the graduates for the feat, charged them to go into the field and make exploits.The VC urged the newly inducted nurses to practice their profession with ethics and to see themselves as care and support givers to their patients at all times.According to her, the healing process of most patients starts with the care, love, support and encouragement given to the patients by the nurses.

Prof. Obi advised them to fly high ethical standards in the discharge of their professional duties and to always remember that they carried the banner of the institution wherever they might find themselves.She expressed happiness over their conduct that earned them a B.Sc in Nursing Science, while congratulating their parents for standing by them throughout their academic period.Dean, Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences, Prof. Idongesit Akpabio, also congratulated the graduates for earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

She said that the oath taking and induction had opened the doors for the new nurses to do great exploits in the society, using the skills and professionalism they had acquired while in school.“As you transit into the society, only the best should be good enough for you. Do your best, within your power to excel beyond the usual,” she said. (NAN)

