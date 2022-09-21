UNICAL gets substantive Bursar

By George Odok

The University of Calabar has appointed Mr Joseph Odum as the substantive Bursar of the institution for a period of five year single term.

The announcement of the new Bursar is contained in a statement by Mr Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the institution, on Wednesday in Calabar.

“Following your success at the interview for appointment of Bursar, the University of Calabar Governing Council has at its emergency meeting of Sept. 17, 2022, approved your appointment as Bursar of UNICAL.

“Please note that this is a five year single tenure appointment which takes effect from Sept. 19 2022 to Sept. 18, 2027.

“You will be expected to perform such duties as are assigned to you from time to time by the Vice Chancellor.

“As the Chief Financial Officer of the University, you shall be responsible to the Vice Chancellor for the day to day administration and control of the financial affairs of the university.“You will be placed on a consolidated salary approved by the Federal Government for Registrars and Bursars of Federal Universities,” the statement read in parts.Odum, an accountant by profession, is the Chairman of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Cross River branch.

He is also a member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, with three publications on national journals to his credit among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

