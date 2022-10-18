UNICAL, Foundation train 400 students on prevention of Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

By George Odok

The University of Calabar Gender Development Centre, in collaboration

with Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF), trained 400 students of the institution on prevention

of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training on Tuesday in Calabar, also included physically challenged students of the institution.

Dr Brenda Akpan, the Director, Gender Development Centre, UNICAL, said that the enlightenment is under the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to

stem Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Akpan said that the move is ultimately to reduce VAWG prevalence on campus.

She added that “the awareness and orientation training is for students of the institution, including the disabled and staff.

“Today is classroom work for everybody; we are training students and staff on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and how to react and respond to

such situations through our counselling unit.

“This awareness creation is part of what the university authority under the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, started for a long time now.

“In this university, a lot is being done about SGBV because we have a counselling unit,” she said.

Mrs Adeola Potts-Johnson, the Programme Manager, Women At Risk International Foundation, said that the training was designed by the European Union

and United Nations Women.

According to her, it is an initiative by the EU and the UN to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

She said that the Foundation was partnering with UNWomen to create awareness on the need for women and girls to report all forms of violence against them.

She said that “today, we are training 400 students to become advocates of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence on campus.

“We are teaching them on how to prevent sexual violence.

“One of the reasons why violence keeps happening in our society is the culture of silence, so we are here to strengthen students, staff, including the

physically challenged, to always speak up when violated.”

Dr Kaiser Etta, the Director of Health Services, UNICAL, said students needed to be enlightened about the scourge of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

so as to curb cases on campus.

One of the students, Ms Cynthia Okon, said that the training came at the right time in view of the resumption of academic activities in universities.

Mr Wilfred Asor, the Chairman, Joint National Association of People with Disabilities, thanked the management of UNICAL and the Foundation for

the training, saying it was an “eye opener”. (NAN)

