UNICAL class of 1986 donates books, institute prize for best graduate

The 1986 graduates of the University of Calabar have donated books worth over N1.5million in various disciplines to the institution as part of the activities lined to celebrate their 36th year re-union.

The alumni, who were admitted into the university in 1982 and graduated in 1986, said they were pleased to re-unite, 36 years after.

They also instituted a prize of N100,000 to the overall best graduating student of the institution for the next five years, with the money paid into the institution account upfront.

Team lead of the 1986 graduate class, Mr Emmanuel Udowoima, said on Saturday in Calabar that they came together to promote unity amongst themselves.

Udowoima said that after 36 years of graduation, they were happy to re-unite with their course mates and friends who were admitted in 1982 and graduated in 1986.

He explained that the donation of the text books to various disciplines in the university was to promote reading among the students.

“It gives us joy coming together again after 36 years to share jokes, exchange contacts and remember the good old days as students.

“The graduate class of 1986 is unique because we have been representing our alma mater creditably in various fields of human endeavours.

“We have come here today to donate these text books worth over N1.5million to the institution.

“In addition, we have instituted a prize of N100,000 for the overall best graduating student of the institution and the sum of N500,000 has been paid into the institution account for the next five years,” he said.

In her response, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, lauded the class of 1986 for contributing immensely to the growth of their alma mata.

While describing them as worth ambassadors of the institution, Prof. Obi said they were the first to come as a graduate set to donate to the school.

She explained that previously, most sets that have been coming to donate to the institution were either departmental or faculty base.

Prof. Obi, who urged them to attract developmental projects to the institution, encouraged them to register with the alumni directorate of the institution for more updates and progress of the university.

She used the occasion to call on the federal government to implement its agreement with the Academic Staff Union Universities with a view of ending the over five months strike.

She lamented that some medical consultants and professors in other disciplines in the university were already leaving Nigeria for other countries due to the strike.

The VC thereafter, conducted the class of 1986 on a tour round the university were she showed them projects and infrastructure executed during her administration.A member of the 1986 class, Prof. Ngozi Osarenren, commended the VC for promoting academic excellence and quality research in the university. (NAN)

