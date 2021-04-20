University of Calabar (UNICAL) and the Cross River Ministry of International Development Cooperation are to collaborate in the areas of capacity building and partnership with relevant international partners and agencies.

Prof. Florence Obi, Unical Vice Chancellor, during a courtesy call on the Commissioner, Dr Inyang Asibong on Tuesday, said that the Ministry represents the state before international partners and donor agencies.

Obi stated that in view of the Ministry’s partnership with international organisations and agencies, it was important for the University to collaborate with them and create a synergy for development.

According to her, the University has the needed manpower who can develop the capacity of staff of the ministry in the areas of report writing, budget presentation, research, project evaluation among others.

She told the Commissioner that the University has capable hands who were also handling international water projects.

The VC said that aside awarding certificates, the University was ready to partner with other vital sectors of the economy in critical areas of development.

“We are here to seek a partnership with your ministry in the area of capacity building and to key into all your programmes so that the University can also benefit in the area of critical infrastructural development.

“The Ministry of International Development Cooperation is the face of Cross River because of its sensitivity and collaboration with international organisations, development partners and agencies.

“We want to enhance the relationship between the gown and the town; such relationship will yield fruitful result that will also affect the people of the state,” she said.

The VC commended the Commissioner for all the grants and facilities that she has attracted to the state through the Ministry, adding that her choice to head the Ministry was timely.

Responding, Asibong congratulated Obi for her historic appointment as the first female VC of Unical, adding that her achievements in office within four months have been phenomenal.

She assured the VC that the Ministry would collaborate with the University in driving the needed development for the institution.

She outlined several projects that can be carried out in the university to include micro projects, cooperative ventures and farming.

She urged the university to nominate an institutional coordinator that would work with the Ministry and to also specify areas of partnership.

She said that would result in the raising of a Memorandum of Understanding between both parties. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

