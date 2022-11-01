UNICAL appoints substantive Director on Human Resource

By George Odok

The Management of the University Of Calabar has approved the appointment of Mr Moses Obule, as the substantive Director on Human Resource and Establishment of the institution.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday, in Calabar, by Mr Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the institution.

Egbe stated that the appointment was approved by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Obi.

He said that the appointment was for a period of two years and took effect from Oct. 15.

Egbe said that the appointment was part of the plan by the management of the institution to re-organise the registry for effective service delivery.

“The new director is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the administration of the directorate for optimal productivity.

“Relevant sections of the university have been enjoined to accord him all necessary courtesies associated with the office,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, Obule was the acting director of the Human Resource and Establishment Directorate. (NAN)

