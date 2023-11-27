UniCal alumni president lauds VC’s infrastructure development

The National Security Council of the University of Calabar (UniCal) Alumni has commended the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi, for her “giant stride” in infrastructure development in the institution.

The President of the council, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, made the commendation on Monday, when he led his members on a courtesy visit to the vice chancellor in her office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the visit was a prelude to the association’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In a speech, Ochefu thanked Obi for her administration’s “giant stride, especially in the area of gender equality and protection of the girl child”.

According to him, “the VC has also excelled in financial probity and transparency, transcript credibility and ongoing digitisation process as well as the infrastructure upgrade in the institution.

“There is also the introduction of more courses and programmes and ongoing accreditation.

“In fact, the VC is a woman that bears masculine energy and excellent administrative acumen,” Ochefu said.

Responding, Obi expressed gratitude to the council’s leadership for finding the time to visit the institution’s management ahead of its AGM.

She further lauded the body for its continuous support to the university.

She informed the group about the introduction of distance learning programme, certificate upgrade programme and Youth Friendly Centre by her administration.

“UniCal is the first to institutionalise these programmes in universities in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country.

“Also, I like to inform you of the 2026 Nigerian University Games Association hosting right that has been won by the institution and measures put in place to guarantee students’ academic security and certificate confidence,” Obi said. By Christian Njoku(NAN)

