UNIC engages partners on 2025 priorities, highlights UN80, pact for the future, others

In advancing partnership towards advocacy and sensitization of policy makers and the public on the United Nations themes and mandates, the UN Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria, has convened a partners’ briefing engagement in Abuja.

The engagement took place on 13 February 2025 online and focused on the 2025 priorities of UNIC. It was presided over by the UNIC Director, Ronald Kayanja, and attended by 106 partner organisations from across the country.

The Director informed the audience of the year 2025 being the 80th anniversary of the United Nations; 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action; the 10th year of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); COP 30 and the 10th year since the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change; and the Pact for the Future.

The Pact, he said further, committed Member States and the UN system to mobilise around actions for youth and future generations. Kayanja highlighted peace and security, human rights, information integrity, as critical focus areas for UNIC this year.

“We will work with partners to address challenges to the integrity of the information ecosystem, implementing the Global Principles for Information Integrity and relevant aspects of the Global Digital Compact. It is important to address the dangers caused by mis – and disinformation and hate speech to societies, especially in the wake of AI.” He explained

The participants were also briefed on the UN International Days, and the need for collaboration with other stakeholders and UNIC for their observance.

Participants thanked the leadership of UNIC for bringing so many NGOs to the table to discuss the UN priorities for the year.

The President of the Nigeria Environmental Society, Efe Okobia, requested for more involvement of UNIC in the activities of CSOs across Nigeria.

The Executive Director of Mind The Gap Initiative, Tayo Olosunde, advocated for increased use of technology by CSOs to ensure inclusive and more participation of diverse people.

In their interventions, Foluke Ademokun of Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation; Doyin Ogunye of Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE) called for more collaborations and strategic alliance between and amongst NGOs with focus and values.

A similar engagement is planned with journalists in both print and electronic media as well as those operating with online channels.