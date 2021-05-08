UNIBEN warns admission seekers against racketeers

Management of University of (UNIBEN) has warned admission seekers into against activities of racketeers.

A statement university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Benedicta Ehanire, on Saturday said  racketeers had been collecting huge sums unsuspecting applicants to facilitate admission.

Ehanire said swindlers, in attempt to convince their victims often walk into university’s admission offices  and administration building to make their nefarious deeds look real.

The PRO, therefore, advised the public not to fall prey to such traps as no amount was being for admission into the university.

“Reports have come to the University of Management that professional admission racketeers, whose job to take advantage of citizens seeking admission, are on the prowl.

“The unscrupulous elements collect huge sums of money their victims, pretending that they can get them admission into choice programmes in the university.

“They have perfected the acts of going into admissions offices or the administration building to buttress their nefarious deeds.

“The public advised not to fall into such traps as no money for admission into the University of ,” she said.

He, however, called on any victim of the dastardly act to report to her office with proof to help the university redeem its image.

Such whistle blowers, she said be offered admission if qualified. (NAN)

