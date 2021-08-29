UNIBEN VC, rep mourn Victor Uwaifo

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has described the death of Nigeria’s highlife music icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo, as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, said in a statement on Sunday that Uwaifo would be missed by the university community.

“He had an uncommon mastery of the arts. The death of the ‘Joromi crooner’ is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“The shocking and wicked news of the loss of this legend and great son of Benin Kingdom is shocking to us.

“Our most painful and heartfelt condolences go to his family, Edo State, the university community, his friends and loved ones,” she said.

The vice chancellor said the Edo-born entertainer had left a void that would be difficult to fill in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“Victor Uwaifo was UNIBEN’s second Alumni Honorary Graduate, may his good soul rest in peace. We pray God to grant us all the will to bear this irreplaceable loss,” she said.

On his part, Mr Dennis Idahosa, member, representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described Uwaifo as a legend and African music icon.

Idahosa said in a statement by his Media Aide, Friday Aghedo, that Nigeria’s entertainment industry had lost one of its greatest inspirations.

“Uwaifo was a pride of Edo State in Nigeria’s creative industry. He was a musical export and a great patriot.

“We have, indeed, lost one of the bests in the creative industry. Though he is gone, his legacies will remain,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uwaifo, whose ‘Mammy Water’ album was a hit for decades, died on Saturday at the age of 80.

One of his children, Peter Uwaifo, broke the news of the demise of the UNIBEN professor of Visual Arts, on Saturday evening. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...