Prof. Lilian Salami, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin (UniBen), on Wednesday applauded the Federal Government and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for funding several ongoing infrastructure projects at the institution.

Salami, shortly after embarking on the inspection of the projects, told newsmen in Benin that the university had been able to attract many projects within a short period of time under her watch.

According to her, the institution is doing well in the execution of the projects when compared to other universities in the country.

The vice-chancellor, who was accompanied by other principal officers of the institution, expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done so far.

“I think we are not doing badly at all. We have enjoyed the goodwill of the Federal Government, TETFund and other agencies like the NUC; even the Edo State Governor has been too wonderful to us. I think we have done very well.

“For the delay in the two of our projects you have seen; the Agriculture and the Medical Sciences Complex, the Federal Government has just now come to our rescue.

“TetFund has also assured us that it is going to help us to ensure that the projects are completed within the shortest possible time,” Salami said.

The projects, when completed, would enhance the learning, teaching and research in the institution and drive the system in line with global best practices, she said.

The VC attributed the ongoing grassing at the Ugbowo campus to the need to maintain the aesthetic and serene environment, befitting of a citadel of learning.

She also added that the management was carrying out academic reforms that would ensure cordial relationships among students, staff and the management with zero tolerance for education corruption.

“I don’t care how that is defined whether it is sex for grade or money for a grade, we are at zero tolerance and we have emphasised that times without number that whoever that compromises will be dealt with and sanctioned in whatever the situation demands,” she warned.

The professor of home economics/nutritional education, however, identified funding as the major challenge that had been inhibiting some of the projects initiated by her administration.

She said the Internally Generated Revenue, which the institution had to fall back on, was also not coming too much.

This, she asserted, forced the institution to resort to direct labour in the execution of its projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the inspected projects are construction and furnishing of the Centre for Educational Technology building; Food Science and Human Nutrition building, Professorial Office building, Twin Lecture Theatre for Medical Students and one Storey Laboratory building for the Department of Urology.

Others are the construction of 28 self-contained executive room hostels for international students and the interior furnishing of 1,500 upholstery lecture seats across various facilities of the institution.

Commenting on the novel idea of professorial offices, Mr Ikhisemojie Timmy, the Director of Physical Planning, said that it was the VC’s innovation to give befitting and comfortable accommodation to help their research.

“There are a quite number of professors in the university, over 300 and most of them do not have befitting offices.

“For research and teaching in term of comfortable accommodation, the VC bring that innovation that a building is dedicated to professors so that in such officers they are comfortable; they have their big offices, libraries and toilets, and auxiliary facilities such as secretary office and computer room,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

